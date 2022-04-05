The president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, addresses this April 5 before the UN Security Council and later to the Spanish Parliament to denounce what he indicates as “war crimes” by Russian troops, after the discovery of hundreds of civilians killed in the town of Bucha. Russia still insists that it is a setup against its Army, while the European Union (EU) prepares new economic sanctions against Moscow.

On day 41 of the war in Ukraine, the local army claims to have regained control of the outskirts of kyiv, but at a high cost: allegations of possible war crimes by Russian troops before their departure, such as executions against civil and sexual abuse in Bucha and other towns around the country’s capital.

Both Moscow and kyiv requested a meeting before the UN Security Council to give their version of these allegations. Senior Russian officials say that the hundreds of civilians found handcuffed and dead in the streets are a “montage” and a “staging” of the Ukrainian government.

These are the main news of this April 5:

07:40 (BOG) Stoltenberg: Russia regroups to take Donbass

During his speech at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Russia is not giving up its offensive and will try to refocus on completely taking over the Donbass region in the coming weeks.

“Now we see a significant movement of (Russian) troops away from kyiv to regroup, rearm and resupply and shift their focus to the east,” Stoltenberg said.

The secretary insisted that this passage of Russian troops will take a few weeks, but after that a new aggression will be observed.

During the meeting, the member countries of the alliance will discuss the delivery of more military aid to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons. However, Stoltenberg again ruled out sending the organization’s troops to Ukraine, stating that “we have a responsibility to prevent a war between NATO and Russia, that would cause more destruction and damage.”

7:22 (BOG) France opens investigations for possible “war crimes”

The French anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office reported that it has opened three investigations into possible war crimes in Ukraine, related to acts against French citizens in the country attacked by Russia since the end of February.

In a statement, the investigative body stated that it is focusing on possible crimes committed in the Ukrainian towns of Mariupol, Gostomel and Chernihiv between February 24 and March 16.

Russia denies targeting civilians and accuses the West of discrediting it.

07:01 (BOG) Ukraine: At least 165 children have died during the war

According to a report by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, as of Tuesday, April 5, at least 165 children have died and 266 have been injured since Russia launched the war against its neighboring country on February 24.

The report indicates 78 children killed in the Donetsk region, 77 in the kyiv region, 61 in Kharkiv and 49 in Chernihiv.

However, it clarifies that these figures are not definitive because the authorities are still working to clarify the number of victims in other regions where there are more active hostilities, such as the port city of Mariupol and certain areas of the kyiv, Chernihiv and Lugansk regions. .

The figures have not been independently verified.

6:38 (BOG) Von der Leyen and Borrell will visit kyiv this week

The spokesman for the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the official will travel to kyiv this week to meet with the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski.

She will be accompanied by Josep Borrell, the highest-ranking diplomat of the European Union. They will meet with the Ukrainian leader before an event in Warsaw, Poland, next Saturday, the spokesman added.

06:22 (BOG) France: EU “probably” to adopt new sanctions against Russia

The French Minister of European Affairs, Clement Beaune, said that the European Union will probably announce new financial punishments against Russia on Wednesday, April 6.

“The new sanctions will probably be adopted tomorrow,” Beaune said, adding that the 27-nation bloc should also move quickly to jointly ban Russian gas and coal imports.

06:11 (BOG) Russia: Putin-Zelensky meeting only possible after agreement

The Russian government indicated that it does not reject the possibility of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelensky, but that this can only happen once a document regarding the negotiations has been agreed. This was specified by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Although Peskov declined to comment on the progress of the talks, he noted that the two nations are continuing intensive talks via video conference.

5:51 (BOG) Zelensky: There may be no meeting with Putin

After the Ukrainian government in recent days explored the possibility of a direct conversation between the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on a possible negotiated solution, Zelensky stated that it is possible that it will not take place a meeting between him and the leader of the Kremlin.

His statements were made after the deaths of civilians in Bucha, something that for the Ukrainian president undermines the possibility of that meeting.

However, the Ukrainian president was in favor of continuing the negotiations between the delegations arranged by the two countries.

5:40 (BOG) Russia: Biden accusations against Putin for “war crimes” are “unacceptable”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that US President Joe Biden’s statements against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he said should be tried for “war crimes” after the Bucha findings, are “unacceptable.” ” and “unworthy”.

Speaking to the press in his country, Peskov also pointed out that the US government is likely to direct more economic sanctions against Russia.

“Americans are unlikely to give up their favorite practice,” Peskov said.

5: 18 (BOG) Zelensky will denounce possible “war crimes” in Bucha to the UN

According to the Ukrainian government, President Volodymyr Zelensky will express his interest in a more open investigation into the massacre of civilians in Bucha and its surroundings before the UN Security Council.

“I would like to emphasize that we are interested in the most complete and transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community,” Zelenskiy advanced on the eve of his speech before the United Nations.

A body is carried out of a school in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital kyiv, on April 4, 2022. © Ronaldo Schemidt/ AFP

Zelensky, who visited the area on Monday, April 4, says that in Bucha alone nearly 300 civilians were found dead, allegedly intentionally executed, and others tortured. Television footage showed dozens of bodies strewn across the streets, some of the victims lying on the ground next to their bicycles.

Zelenski has insisted that in order to find the possible perpetrators and bring them to justice, it is necessary to work together with the European Union, the UN and other international institutions, “particularly with the International Criminal Court”.

With Reuters, AP and local media