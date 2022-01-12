Deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva predicted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would attend the NATO summit, although the Ukrainian side has not yet received an invitation. He told about this on the air of “Ukrainian Radio”, reports RIA News…

“We will definitely receive an official invitation. I feel that the President of Ukraine will attend the NATO summit in Madrid, ”Zhovkva said. He explained the absence of an invitation by the fact that NATO has not yet finally decided on the format of the summit. “Most likely, a full-fledged NATO summit will take place. This means that not only NATO members, but also NATO partner countries will be invited, ”the politician suggested.