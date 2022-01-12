The Brazilian model Valentina boscardin He died last weekend at the age of 18 after presenting complications in his health due to COVID-19. After the death was confirmed, many have begun to wonder who was the young woman whose career in the modeling world was in full swing.

Who was Valentina Boscardin?

Valentina Boscardin was a well-known Brazilian model who belonged to the agency Ford Models. Despite her short 18 years, the young woman had already participated in several international tours, in which she showed all her talent to the fullest.

Furthermore, it was daughter of television presenter Marcia Boscardin, who before becoming a star on the small screen also stood out in modeling by collaborating with exclusive brands such as Christian Dior, Givenchy, Armani, among others. Another curious fact about Valentina is that she aspired to become a great actress.

Valentina Boscardin worked for the Ford Models agency. Photo: Valentina Boscardin / Instagram

Instagram by Valentina Boscardin

Through his official Instagram account, Valentina Boscardin shared the photo sessions she did as part of her work as a model . In this social network, he accumulated more than 14,000 followers.

After her death was confirmed, Boscardin fans said goodbye to her with emotional messages on social networks.

Valentina Boscardin shared photos of her work as a model. Photo: Valentina Boscardin / Instagram

Marcia Boscardin’s emotional farewell to her daughter

With a heartfelt message on your Instagram stories, Marcia Boscardin said the last goodbye to her daughter Valentina Boscardin and assured that he will continue to love her for the rest of his days.

“It is with great pain that I say goodbye to the love of my life. Goodbye, Valentina Boscardin Mendes. May God receive you with open arms . My daughter, I will love you forever. An angel rises to heaven, “wrote the television host.

Marcia Boscardin confirms the death of her daughter Valentina Boscardin. Photo: Marcia Boscardin / Instagram

Along with this post, Marcia Boscardin published an emotional photograph in which she appeared hugging her daughter.