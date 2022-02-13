Political scientist Oleksandr Lazarev, after the introduction by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against companies owning the Nash TV channel, accused the head of state of having usurped power, finally becoming a dictator, informs TV channel.

“Now, in fact, you have witnessed how Zelensky completely usurped power in Ukraine and turned into a real dictator, destroying the last island of freedom where one could speak the truth. He actually destroyed freedom in Ukraine. He destroyed every one of you. After that, they will want to take everything from you and take it offshore, ”said Lazarev.

Earlier, Zelensky’s party denied information about the ban on deputies from the Servant of the People party from leaving Ukraine. However, anonymous party sources confirmed the ban on the Strana.ua website.