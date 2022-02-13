Bergamo-Perugia 3-1 (25-23 25-18 14-25 25-18) From the outward journey to the return, from the finished wait to the one that will expire in a handful of hours. From Perugia to Perugia. Volley Bergamo returns to success and does so against Perugia, the same team against which it had centered the last victory. It was November 7, then 8 defeats came in a row, Lino Giangrossi was still on the bench before his resignation (Stefano Micoli arrives on Wednesday). In the meantime, there was Marco Zanelli, at the helm of a providential 3-1 which also means overtaking the Umbrians and removing a weight from his stomach as big as this. The start seems to follow Casalmaggiore, luckily for Bergamo it remains only linked to the partial of the first set and to a 25-23 that removes the moorings from a team that had too many. So much so that the block, which seemed more psychological, goes away once the ice is broken. The second set slips away even faster, detonated by Lanier and a Di Iulio master in direction and Butigan surgical in the center. The flexion in the third is symptomatic of the red and blue “snap”. Perugia, with the former Melandri and Sirressi, shakes and shortens leaving the hosts at an altitude of 14. Seven days ago the legs would have trembled and then ended up in one mouthful in the guest jaws. Not this time. Since Loda and her companions replicate the second partial in the score and in the game. A 25-18 that knows it’s liberation. And now the next “impossible intersection” in Novara, to visit Stefano Lavarini (the last leader to bring a trophy to Bergamo, the 2016 Italian Cup) is less scary. These are not the clashes on which to leverage for salvation. Contrary to today’s one against a Perugia which, in this way, undoes the good that it had shown in the affirmation about Rome.

Rome 3-1 Chieri (26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15) The second consecutive victory for coach Mafrici arrives, the first within the friendly walls at PalaEur. The Capitoline continue their race towards safety in a disruptive way, knocking down the Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri, a more structured team. The mistakes seen with Perugia seem to have been overcome and the plays shown bode well. The constant and warm presence of the “pack”, the organized Giallorossi fans, seventh man on the pitch, was splendid. The race begins with a sprint start of the guests, who thanks to two walls goes 0-4. Water and Soap responds, engaging a winning streak that allows her to recover and move to 6-5. Chieri calls timeout and video check, but it is Rome that extends 7-5. The teams continue to chase each other, alternating with the conduct of the match, until it is Chieri who stretches, 14-17. The capitoline recovered 20-21. Chieri calls the time-out then Roma finds the draw first – with an ace from Trnkova – and then the advantage thanks to Klimets. The Piedmontese do not give up and manage to overturn the result again, thanks to an invasion and an ace (22-23). You get to the advantages, the Giallorossi go 25-24 and manage to win the set. Second fraction follows the same script. The music does not change and the Piedmontese stretch to 3-9. Chieri does not give up. The capitoline regained that lucidity that had allowed the victory of Florence and, thanks also to a series of opponents’ mistakes, managed to get under (20-21). The draw comes thanks to an ace from Pamio, who took over during the match. You arrive on 23-24. An error by the guests leads to a draw and it is then Rome to prevail over the advantages (26-24). The two sextets are opposed point by point, alternating in the lead. On 16-17 the video check does not detect an invasion requested by Rome and the guests manage to extend on 19-23. The Giallorossi do not give up and with two slings they take to 21-23. The girls from Bregoli insist and take the set home. Trnkova opens the dance in the fourth. The Czech keeps the serve and with an ace fixes the partial 4-0. Cazaute interrupts the winning streak and Grobelna grabs the tie in batting. Bugg packs two aces, managing to double the guests (8-4). Klimets continues to strike like a cobra, assisted by a Stigrot in splendid form (14-7). The Belarusian has a devastating action, Trnkova seems wild under the net and Pamio continues to drop bombs (22-11). The next meeting will see Rome in Monza.