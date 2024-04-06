In the midst of the emotion that first presidential debate 2024 has caused at the national level, the candidate of the 'Vamos por México' coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum, made the decision not to attend the previous rehearsal to the meeting with the other candidates this Sunday.

The decision of Claudia Sheinbaum's absence was communicated by Morena's representative before the INE, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, and the candidate's spokesperson, Ana María Lomelí, however, they did not elaborate on the details of the absence.

However, the spokespersons reported that photographs and videos from the set of the first presidential debate 2024 have been sent to Sheinbaum, with the sole objective of allowing him to familiarize himself with the set.

Despite not physically going to the National Electoral Institute (INE), the candidate is carrying out rehearsals and preparations on an alternative set, thus ensuring their preparation for the important match on Sunday.

Sheinbaun prepares for the first Presidential Debate 2024

According to representatives of Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidata is dedicating time and effort to preparing for the presidential debateand have stated that she is ready and determined to win this crucial event, thus demonstrating her ability and vision to lead the country.

Claudia Sheinbaum also indicated that Paulina Silva will be the only person to accompany her during the first presidential debate 2024, who will be present on the set arranged at the INE.

He first presidential debate 2024 will take place this Sunday, April 7, at 8:00 p.m., and whose maximum duration will be 120 minutes. The meeting point will be the headquarters of the National Electoral Institute (INE), at Viaducto Tlalpan 100, Colonia Arenal Tepepan, Mayor's Office of Tlalpan.