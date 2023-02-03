On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set a target for economic sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia.
During a press conference in the capital, Kyiv, in the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, Zelensky said that the sanctions imposed on Russia should be aimed at preventing Moscow from rebuilding its military capabilities.
Von der Leyen and Michel are participating in a summit of the European Union and Ukraine.
In terms of the field situation, the Ukrainian president made it clear that his country would fight to maintain its control over the “fortified” city of Bakhmut in the east for as long as possible.
He urged the West to provide his country with long-range weapons.
“No one will give up Bakhmut. We will fight for as long as possible. We consider Bakhmut as our fortress,” Zelensky said.
“If (the supplies of) weapons are accelerated, especially long-range weapons, we will not just stay in Bakhmut,” he added.
Russian officials had confirmed that their country’s forces surrounded Bakhmut from several directions.
