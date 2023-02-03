The version of Jeff Minter of the lost arcade Akka Arrh has one release date official: February 21, 2023. It will be launched on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch and VCS (the latest console from Atari).

Akka Arrh is a coin-op become a kind of myth of the industry. Created by Mike Hally and Dave Ralston in 1982, there are only three prototype cabinets, because it never went into production. Recently the original game was added to the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The company that entrusted the remake of the game to Jeff Minter.

The creator of Attack of the Mutant Camels and Ancipital has taken the core elements of the original Akka Arrh and strung them into a “cascade of words, colors, shapes and sounds that float around the player’s turret as they battle swarms of enemies. ” So let’s expect a decidedly psychedelic experience, in pure Minter style.

The game will have like goals those of making bigger and bigger combos, making lots of points and surviving. In short, it will be a classic arcade in pure Minter style, as indeed the original was designed.