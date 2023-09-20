The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke this Tuesday for the first time in person at the UN General Assembly, in which he accused Russia of trying to gain the support of certain countries with under-the-table deals, and warned them that “you can’t trust the devil”.

(Also: The United States will soon deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine to support the counteroffensive)

Dressed in khaki, Zelensky, who was the most applauded leader upon entering the chamber, gave his speech in English, and assured that This Wednesday he will present to the Security Council the details of his peace plan, which until now has the firm support of the European Union and the United States..

(You can read: Why has the human rights situation in Russia worsened since the start of the war in Ukraine?)

Zelensky was the most anticipated leader in this High Level Week in which important leaders such as the heads of state of France, China and Russia and the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, have been missing; and he is not even going to cross paths with the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, who has not yet arrived in New York.

(Also: Shocking: a Russian military truck ran over a person in Ukraine and no one did anything)

The Ukrainian president used his speech to alert the world that Russia, by attacking Ukraine, endangers everyone by using nuclear power, food or energy products as weapons.

Some of our friends in Europe play with solidarity in the political theater by adding tensions over the grain, but in reality they are paving the way for Moscow.

Thus, he said that Russia’s abandonment of the Black Sea Agreements – which allowed the export of Ukrainian grain and Russian fertilizers through a safe corridor – is affecting very diverse countries, among which he mentioned Algeria, Spain, Indonesia and China.

The most imminent danger at the moment is for the countries bordering Russia, which “has almost absorbed Belarus and is now an obvious threat to Kazakhstan and other Baltic states,” Zelensky warned.

(Keep reading: The messages Vladimir Putin sent at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok)

The Ukrainian leader also referred to the fissures that appeared within the European Union on Monday, when three countries of the bloc (Poland, Slovakia and Hungary) announced that they would veto Ukrainian grain.

“Some of our friends in Europe play with solidarity in the political theater by adding tensions over the grain, but in reality they are paving the way for Moscow,” Zelensky warned.

(See also: Why will the Ukrainian counteroffensive be affected by the arrival of bad weather?)

In any case, his speech was not as applauded as last year, when he addressed the Assembly by videoconference; In the past year, it has become evident that several African and Latin American countries, in addition to China, are advocating that Ukraine enter into peace negotiations without conditions.

This Wednesday, President Zelensky will personally participate in the Security Councilsupported by several European leaders, and then plans to travel to Washington, where he will speak before the United States Senate.

EFE