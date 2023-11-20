Zelensky: the conflict with Russia will not end anytime soon

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky expressed doubts about the quick end of the Ukrainian conflict. At a meeting in Kyiv with journalists and management from Fox News and The Sun, he noted that the conflict will end “not as quickly as we would like.” In this regard, Ukrainians have no right to give up and will not do so, Zelensky added.

For some reason, people treat this like a movie and expect that there will be no long pauses in the events, that the picture before their eyes will always change, that there will be some surprises every day. But for us, for our warriors, this is not a movie. These are our lives. It’s hard work every day Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Zelensky’s words may be associated with a possible reduction in aid from the West

Previously, the President of Ukraine admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would have to retreat if the West stopped helping them. He explained the possible reduction in assistance by the shift in the allies’ attention towards the conflict in the Middle East, due to which Kyiv began to receive fewer shells.

Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

Zelensky also admitted that most residents of Western countries, including politicians, are tired of the protracted military conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, in his opinion, they have no other alternatives and are forced to continue supporting Kyiv.

The military leadership of Ukraine also speaks about the imminent end of the conflict.

In early November, an article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny in The Economist magazine became resonant. In it, he stated that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end, the Ukrainian Armed Forces would not be able to achieve a breakthrough, and only a sharp technological leap could save the situation in Kyiv. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, later also predicted a long-term legal end to the military conflict over the ownership of territories.

Zelensky did not agree with the opinion of the commander in chief. It was later claimed that because of this, the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny intensified.

Zelensky utters conflicting words about the timing of the end of the conflict

If now the President of Ukraine spoke about the long-term end of the conflict, then in early October, in an interview with the Romanian TV channel Digi24, he said something else – that the country is at its last stage. Zelensky emphasized that he could not name the end date of the conflict, but expressed confidence that it would end soon. “This is the last part of the war. This is not its middle,” he argued.