Russia has put out a wanted notice for Jamala, the Ukrainian winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2016. The singer had repeatedly publicly denounced the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russland has put Jamala, the Ukrainian winner of the Eurovision Song Contest ESC 2016, on a wanted list. Russian state news agencies reported this on Monday. The Russian Interior Ministry in Moscow did not mention the criminal charges against the singer of Crimean Tatar origin. Jamala (40), whose real name is Sussana Jamaladinova, has repeatedly publicly denounced the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

She also advocates for the Crimean Tatars, who, according to human rights reports, are being oppressed on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. Jamala’s ESC winning song in Stockholm 2016 with the title “1944” was reminiscent of the expulsion of the Crimean Tatars from their homeland ordered by Moscow at the time.