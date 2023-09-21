“Strana.ua”: Zelensky at the UN General Assembly put forward two conditions for peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), voiced his peace plan, consisting of two demands. About it reports publication “Strana.ua”.

According to the politician, his plan includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders, as well as the full return to Kiev of control over the entire state border and the exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

Only the implementation of these two points will result in an honest, reliable and complete cessation of hostilities Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also called on former US President Donald Trump to reveal his plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours.

Zelensky recalled that the elections in the United States are still more than a year away. He thinks Trump could have wasted no time sharing the details of his plan.

See also America appeals to China regarding North Korea First of all, I don’t understand what the details of his idea are, why he won’t share them and what he’s waiting for Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to the politician, if the proposals of the former American leader do not include the withdrawal of Russian troops, but consist in recognizing the lost territories as Russian, then this is not a formula for peace.

Related materials:

Possibility of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

In early September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv does not see the possibility of negotiating with Moscow in the near future.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that Moscow has never refused negotiations. Kyiv, the Russian leader noted, does not show such initiative.

We have never refused to negotiate, so if the other side wants to, let them do it. He will say it directly Vladimir Putin President of Russia

At the same time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine would be ready to negotiate with Russia if Moscow makes such a proposal. According to him, the United States will support the Ukrainian side and join the negotiations.

Blinken also noted that the conflict must end “on fair and sustainable terms that reflect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” According to him, at the moment Washington sees no signs of interest in a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

Zelensky’s accusations against Europe

The President of Ukraine believes that some European countries are undermining solidarity by turning the grain situation into a thriller. The Ukrainian leader did not specify which states he was talking about, but noted that they were “arranging political theater, making a thriller out of grain.”

They may seem like they have a role to play, but instead they help pave the way for the Moscow actor Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky also previously threatened the European Union to file for international arbitration if the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain is extended beyond September 15.

Related materials:

The politician said that the Ukrainian side is categorically against any further restrictions on grain exports. He added that Kiev is calm about the fact that grain is becoming a source of income for various European countries that process agricultural products and make money on logistics, but does not intend to tolerate violations of promises, association agreements or violations of free market conditions.

See also Kadyrov spoke about the course of a special separate operation "Retribution" in Ukraine Separately, I would like to appeal to the European Commission. If we have to fight for Ukraine and the foundations of our common Europe in arbitrations, we will fight in arbitrations, although we don’t want this Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine also called the possible decision of a number of EU countries to extend restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products “frankly un-European”.