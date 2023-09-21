As if its perpetual being at the top of the ratings charts wasn’t enough, the launch of the recent dedicated Netflix series only further multiplies the presence of One Pitch everywhere, as we see in this double cosplay of Nico Robin and Boa Hancock from Danielle Denicola and NadyaSonika.

These are two historical female characters for the Eiichiro Oda series, here reconstructed to perfection by the two models. Nico Robin is considered thearchaeologist in the Straw Hats, as well as one of the most erudite characters in the entire series.

On the other hand, Boa Hancock is the imAmazon Lily operator and the captain of the Piratess Kuja. Both are very decisive and determined women, who somehow decide to follow Luffy and his companions on the journey, dragged by the boy’s enthusiasm as well as by their own personal interests.