Vladimir Zelensky announced new attacks on Russian territory

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky promised to launch new strikes on Russian territory. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the head of the republic.

The Ukrainian leader discussed new attacks on Russia with the military leadership. According to him, at the meeting “the most vulnerable places” were identified. The politician said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will carry out strikes with “the greatest damage.”

The head of state noted that the country’s capabilities for the production of high-tech drones were also discussed with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the military-industrial complex of Ukraine. He emphasized that the republic has such weapons, but they “must become longer-range, more widespread and more powerful.”

However, the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, recognized the threefold superiority of the Russian Armed Forces over the Ukrainian Armed Forces in heavy artillery. According to him, Russian troops use heavy caliber every day 2-3 times more often than Ukrainian troops.

Attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine were stopped

The governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, previously reported that air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Kursk region.

Also on March 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the suppression of all attempts by Ukrainian sabotage groups to break into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions over the past three days. It is noted that the Ukrainian army lost 1.5 thousand soldiers, of which about 500 were irretrievable. The Russian side also managed to knock out 18 tanks and 23 armored combat vehicles of the enemy.

VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, citing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, later reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces made another attempt to cross the Russian state border in the Belgorod region on Friday, March 15.

On Friday, the enemy made another attempt to cross the border in the Belgorod region. It has been stopped. 70 percent of personnel and three tanks destroyed Pavel Zarubin VGTRK journalist

According to him, Russian intelligence received information about the upcoming attempts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through the border with the Russian Federation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions two weeks before the start of operations.

Putin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to interfere with the presidential elections in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces stormed the Russian border with dozens of tanks and wanted to interfere with the elections. This is how the politician commented on the attacks of Ukrainian military and sabotage groups on the Belgorod and Kursk regions, which were carried out for three days, from March 12 to 14.

See also Named the most popular professions in Russian industry The purpose of these actions, senseless from a military point of view and criminal from a humanitarian point of view, is, as already mentioned, an attempt to interfere with the presidential elections in Russia. I am sure that our people, the people of Russia, will respond to this with even greater unity Vladimir Putin President of Russia

However, the Ukrainian army was not successful in any of the directions, the Russian leader emphasized. He added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces and sabotage groups lost about 60 percent of their personnel, as well as half of their armored vehicles, during the days of fighting.