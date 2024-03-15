'Madame Web, the movie', with Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, premiered on February 12, 2024 in theaters. Despite being a feature film with an interesting and attractive plot, it was not well received by critics or fans. Likewise, the protagonist said that she did not like the film and her partner Sydney Sweeney He also expressed his distaste for the film.

Although it has only been in theaters for a short time, 'Madame Web, the movie' is now officially on digital platforms. We invite you to read this note, in which we will detail how to view this narrative with Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor.

Watch the trailer for 'Madame Web' HERE

Where can I watch 'Madame Web' in the US?

'Madame Web' is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. In addition, on April 30 it will be available on DVD and Blu-ray for the taste of fans. Although the film has not been very well received by fans, many critics commented that the script was one of the problems, since they did not find consistency in some scenes.

How to watch 'Madame Web' in the US?

To see 'Madame Web' on Amazon Prime Video, you must first acquire an account with the platform and only then will you be able to appreciate this film and others. Likewise, if you want to see it for Apple TV, make sure you have the app downloaded to your TV and sign in with your Apple ID account.

What is the plot of 'Madame Web'?

The narrative of 'Madame Web' explore the origins of Cassandra Webb, a New York nurse who begins to experience disturbing visions about future events. Realizing that she has these abilities, she partners with three young women gifted with spider-like abilities, destined for a great future.

However, they will face the threat of an implacable enemy whose goal is to destroy them before they can realize their destiny. That fearsome adversary is Spider-Man.

How much did 'Madame Web' raise at its premiere?

The Sony film is classified as one of the most significant failures in the field of superhero cinema. Directed by Johnson, it has managed to gross only about $42 million at the US box office.. After more than a month of release, it has yet to reach $100 million in worldwide revenue. Critics have also been harsh on the film, giving it a low rating of 12% on Rotten Tomatoes after 225 reviews.

'Madame Web' premiered in February 2024. Photo: Sony capture

