The heads of government at the G20 summit in the Indian capital New Delhi have made agreements about a final statement. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this. “There is complete agreement on the statement,” Modi said, “including on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.” According to the final statement on Ukraine, “there are different opinions and analyzes about the situation.”

It was uncertain for a long time whether there would even be a final declaration during the G20. Negotiations were very difficult this week, diplomats said earlier. There was particular disagreement about the war in Ukraine. The final declaration now states about the war that countries “must adhere to the UN Charter” and that “all states must refrain from threatening the territory and sovereignty of other countries.” The use of nuclear weapons is also “unacceptable”.

Energy and food supplies

The final statement also points out that the crisis in Ukraine has caused great suffering for global energy and food supplies. Both Russia and Ukraine are called on to start food transport “immediately”.

The G20 consists of the nineteen largest economies in the world and the European Union. Earlier today it was announced that the African Union will also join the G20. Until now, South Africa was the only African country represented. American President Joe Biden will be present in New Delhi this weekend. Russian President Vladimir Putin is absent, as is Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has sent his prime minister.