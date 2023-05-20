Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskymet this Saturday with different world leaders after his arrival in Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 summit, whose leaders urged China to “pressure Russia to cease its aggression” against Ukraine.

Zelenski, who arrived in Hiroshima around 3:30 pm (local time) on a French Republic plane, tweeted after landing that peace will be “closer” after this summit, a day after getting the US to open the pathway to authorize the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president, who is trying to broaden the circle of support for his country, met since his arrival at the summit with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country refuses to condemn the Russian aggression in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

His presence in Hiroshima “can change the game” for kyivsaid French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting between the two heads of state.

The summit of the seven most industrialized economies (the US, Canada, Japan, France, the UK, Germany and Italy) is a “unique opportunity” for Zelensky to talk with his allies, but also with the leaders of other invited countries, such as India. or Brazil.

For his part, Modi assured that India will do “everything possible” to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky is also due to meet with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

G7 leaders also on Saturday urged China, a close ally of Moscow that has never condemned the invasion, to “pressure Russia to cease its aggression” against Ukraine and “immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw its troops”.

‘historic’ decision



Washington confirmed this Friday that it would allow other countries to supply kyiv with US-made F-16 fighter jets. A “historic” decision, Zelenski celebrated.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan indicated that the United States will support a joint initiative by its allies to train Ukrainian pilots on these planes.

During the long months of training, the Westerners will decide the delivery schedule of the planes, their quantity and the countries that will supply them.

Britain will work with its allies to “provide Ukraine with the combat air capability it needs,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in Japan. Emmanuel Macron also expressed his willingness on Monday to train Ukrainian pilots.

Zelenski multiplied the meetings with foreign leaders in the last days, in search of military support to launch a counteroffensive in the territories occupied by Russia.

On Friday he made a stopover in Saudi Arabia to participate in a summit of the Arab League, where He reproached that “some” of the countries represented there “close their eyes” to the Russian invasion of their country.

Until now, Westerners, led by the United States, have resisted requests for these fighters, worried about a possible escalation of the conflict.

Sullivan assured that the US doctrine “has not changed”, and that the F-16s are part of the equipment that Kiev will need “in the future” to “be able to deter and defend against all Russian aggression.”

The Ukrainian president in meetings during the G7 summit.

China in the spotlight

In Hiroshima, victim in 1945 of the first atomic bombing in history, the leaders of the G7 expressed their concern about the increase in China’s economic, diplomatic and military power, in a context of tension between Washington and Beijing.

But they also assured that they wanted “constructive and stable relations” with the Asian giant, stressing “the importance of frankly committing ourselves.”

In his statement, G7 members showed their “opposition” to any Chinese “militarization” in the Asia-Pacific region, assuring that there is no “legal basis” for China’s “expansive maritime claims”..

The G7 is obstinate in manipulating issues related to China. It discredits and attacks China.

In addition, they reiterated that “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait is “indispensable” for world security.

This declaration is the result of negotiations between countries like the United States, which defends a firmer position, and others on the European side that insist on avoiding any climate of “confrontation.”

China, for its part, expressed its “strong discontent” on Saturday after the publication by the G7 of a statement criticizing its policy in the South China Sea, respect for human rights or its alleged interference.

“The G7 is stubborn in manipulating issues related to China. It discredits and attacks China,” lamented a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing Beijing’s “firm opposition.”

AFP AGENCY