Friday, July 21, 2023, 10:54 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The disagreements with the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, have cost him the position of the Minister of Culture, Oleksander Tkachenko, and the ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadim Pristaiko, considered a key figure in relations between Kiev and London. In the case of Tkachenko, as …

This content is exclusive for subscribers