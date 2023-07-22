It is starting to look more and more like that the roads between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé are going to separate. The French champion does not take the star player to a training camp in Japan, where four exhibition matches are planned.

Mbappé has still not renewed his contract that expires next year. According to the French sports newspaper L’Équipe, he would like to transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer. The 24-year-old attacker from Bondy, who ‘just’ reported last week at the first training session under the new coach Luis Enrique, still has a one-year contract with his club. Mbappé, who scored a goal on Friday evening in a friendly game with Le Havre as a substitute for PSG, has already indicated that he wants to leave Paris after next season.

In that case, Paris Saint-Germain will not be left with a transfer fee. The French champion should therefore now sell him, but that is not yet an option for Qatari chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "Kylian cannot leave for free," Al-Khelaifi chairman said earlier this month. He presented Mbappé with a clear choice: sign up or leave quickly. The president wants clarity from his star player this month. PSG paid 180 million euros to AS Monaco in 2018, who had already come to Paris on a 'rental basis' in 2017. After six years at PSG, Mbappé has played 260 games, in which he has scored 212 goals and 98 assists.

PSG would feel betrayed, Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports. The club would be sure that Mbappé has already agreed a free transfer with Real Madrid for next year. This is despite Mbappé saying in interviews that he would never leave PSG for free

Paris Saint-Germain will settle in Osaka and Tokyo from Sunday, where exhibition matches are scheduled in the coming weeks with Al-Nassr (July 25), Cerezo Osaka (July 28), Internazionale (August 1) and Jeonbuk Motors (August 3).

The Brazilian attacker Neymar, who was injured again for a long time last season, will go to Japan. The left-footed midfielder Ethan Mbappé, Kylian’s sixteen-year-old brother, is also in the selection of the new coach Luis Enrique.

Six times champion, five times top scorer in Ligue 1

As is known, Lionel Messi has now left for Inter Miami, while Sergio Ramos (no new club has yet been found) has also left the French top club. Mbappé has long been associated with Real Madrid. Manchester United is also mentioned as a new employer for the Frenchman, who is regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Mbappé has already been champion of Ligue 1 six times (in 2016/2017 first with AS Monaco) and five times top scorer of the French league. Mbappé has 164 goals in Ligue 1, sharing 13th place with Just Fontaine on the all-time top goalscorer list. This is led by Delio Onnis, the Argentine striker who scored continuously between 1971 and 1986 for Reims, AS Monaco, Tours and Toulon.

Mbappé also has 40 goals in 70 international matches for France, with which he became world champion in Russia in 2018. At the end of last year he became the top scorer of the World Cup in Qatar, but despite his hat-trick in the final, France was unable to extend the world title. After a spectacular 3-3 after 120 minutes, Argentina won the decisive penalty shootout 4-2.



