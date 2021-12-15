President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided that he would like to give the United States the main role, and not an episodic one, in resolving the situation in Donbass. His words lead RIA News…

“Whether the Normandy format works or not depends only on the result. If it depended only on Ukraine, it would work more reliably and more efficiently, ”the Ukrainian leader said. According to him, he is glad that the United States wants to play this or that role in this.

“I would like them to play a major role, not an episodic one, in a peaceful settlement,” Zelensky said.

On December 9, Zelensky, during a telephone conversation with US leader Joe Biden, discussed the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, as well as reforms in Ukraine and assistance to the country. The Ukrainian president thanked Biden for his “consistent, firm and decisive support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and reaffirmed his adamant determination to find ways to peace in Donbass.”

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Kiev in February 2014.