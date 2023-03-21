Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he had “invited” China to dialogue and was “waiting for a response” from Beijing, while his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping visited Russia.
“We offered China to become a partner” in the search for a settlement to the crisis in Ukraine, Zelensky said, during a press conference. He continued, “We invite you to dialogue, we are waiting for your response,” adding, “We are receiving signs, but nothing concrete” at this stage.
In February, China proposed a 12-point peace plan to settle the dispute, calling for talks between Russia and Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of not being “prepared” to find a solution to the crisis in Ukraine on the basis of the peace plan proposed by China.
“We believe that many of the points contained in the peace plan proposed by China (…) can serve as the basis for a peace settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kiev,” Putin said, after talks in the Kremlin with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
“But we don’t see at the moment any similar willingness on their part,” he added.
