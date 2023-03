The car caught fire in the yard of a warehouse in Hämeenkylä, Vantaa.

Car burned in the yard of a warehouse in Vantaa’s Hämeenkylä on Tuesday evening. The rescue service was alerted to Karhunkierros at seven in the evening.

The burnt-out car was in the yard of the storage building, Central Uusimaa rescue service informs. The fire did not spread from the car to the building, and there were no injuries.