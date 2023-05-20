The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, arrived in Hiroshima to participate in the meeting of leaders of the G7 and other invited countries that is held in this Japanese city.

Zelensky arrived after 3:30 p.m. local time (06:30 GMT) at the Hiroshima airport on a French government plane. coming from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and is expected to attend G7 meetings and hold bilateral meetings with several of the attending leaders.

The Ukrainian leader descended from the French plane and was received by Seiji Kihara, Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and who accompanied him on his trip to Ukraine to meet with Zelenski, as could be seen in images captured by the local media.

“Japan. G7. Important meetings with Ukraine’s partners and friends. Strengthened security and cooperation for our victory. Peace will be closer today,” Zelenski said through his Twitter account minutes after the plane landed.

Zelensky was dressed in his traditional army green attire, which he has said on previous occasions that he wears to remind the world of the war his country is enduring.

A red carpet had been laid at the foot of the French aircraft and a large array of Japanese diplomatic, security and airport personnel awaited him.In the press center set up by the Japanese Presidency of the G7, journalists crowded around the few television stations that broadcast Zelenski’s arrival live.

The Ukrainian president got into a dark vehicle that was part of a large convoy located on the same airstrip, and he is scheduled to participate in the G7 meetings in Hiroshima this Sunday.

Specifically, he will take part in discussions with the G7 leaders on military support for Ukraine and on eventual peace negotiations, and in another session that will also include talks with leaders of other countries invited to the summit, among them those of Brazil, the India or Indonesia, as they pointed out to EFE Japanese presidential sources.

Zelenski is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.on the margins of the summit.

