President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the football coach Andriy Shevchenko, who was fired from the Italian club Genoa. About this he wrote on your Facebook.

Andrey Nikolaevich, Sheva. Not only our entire country, but the whole of Europe knows what kind of game a team under your leadership is capable of. So let it be just “the first club pancake lumpy” at the beginning of the career of a great coach,” the head of state said.

Zelensky also suggested that Shevchenko return to work at home, since he is “the most beloved in Ukraine.”

Shevchenko left Genoa on 15 January. He coached the club for 69 days, during which he suffered six defeats and three draws. The club takes the penultimate place in the Italian championship. Abdoulaye Konko will act as head coach.

Before Jeon, Shevchenko worked as the head coach of the Ukrainian national team. He left the national team in August 2021 after the European Championship. Thus, Genoa was the first club in the coaching career of a Ukrainian. As a player, Shevchenko is known for playing for Dynamo Kiev, Milan and Chelsea.