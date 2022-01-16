A tsunami hit the Pacific coast of Japan, caused by a powerful underwater eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai volcano off the coast of the Kingdom of Tongo. At least 210,000 Japanese on Sunday, January 16, received an evacuation order from local authorities. The agency reported Kyodo.

Residents of a number of areas in the northeastern prefectures of Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi, eastern Chiba, western Kochi, as well as southwestern Miyazaki and Kagoshima are forced to leave their homes.

A 1.2m high tsunami was observed in Amami City. The Japan National Meteorological Administration warns that a 3m tsunami could hit some of Japan’s southwestern islands as well as northeastern Iwate Prefecture. According to him, the risk of a rapid change in the situation may persist over the next day. The agency also urged residents of Japan’s Pacific coast to stay away from seaside areas until warnings are lifted.

The last time a tsunami warning was issued in Japan was in November 2016, following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in northeastern Japan.

Earlier, on January 15, a tsunami threat was announced in the Kuril Islands after the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Tonga Islands. There is no threat to the population and territory of Russia.