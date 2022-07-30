President Zelensky called on citizens to evacuate from the part of the DPR controlled by Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegramchannel called on citizens to evacuate from the part of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) controlled by Kyiv, especially from zones of active hostilities.

The head of state announced the need to start mandatory evacuation as early as possible, especially for families with children. The Ukrainian leader also urged citizens to convince friends and relatives who remained in the region to leave and, if possible, provide assistance to the displaced.

There is a government decree on mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region, everything is being organized. Full support, full assistance – both logistics and payments Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also stressed that “only the decision of the people themselves, who have not yet accepted it for themselves,” is needed.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk previously announced a mandatory evacuation for residents of the part of the DPR controlled by Kyiv.

According to her, if a citizen nevertheless refuses to evacuate, he will have to sign a document confirming that he knows about the consequences of such a decision and “bears personal responsibility for his life.” It is known that the evacuation should be completed before winter.

According to her, if a citizen nevertheless refuses to evacuate, he will have to sign a document confirming that he knows about the consequences of such a decision and "bears personal responsibility for his life." It is known that the evacuation should be completed before winter.

“Forcible” evacuation

On July 11, Assistant Minister of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People’s Republic Vitaliy Kiselyov said that the National Police of Ukraine was forcibly evacuating people from the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

According to him, forced evacuation is taking place in such cities as Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Seversk, Soledar and Artemovsk. Kiselev said that volunteers are also participating in these events: “Ukrainian volunteers, together with the National Police of Ukraine, are forcibly trying to take them to the territory of the western regions [Украины] civilians.”

Kiselyov stressed that the Ukrainian national police are warning evacuees about an impending major offensive directly by the Russian army.

In June, it also became known that the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine wanted to evacuate convicts from the territory not controlled by Kyiv.

The head of the department, Denis Malyuska, announced about 2,000 prisoners in Ukrainian penitentiary institutions after the start of a special Russian military operation in Ukraine, whose evacuation is currently in doubt. He also stressed that 11 of them had already been transferred under the control of Ukraine, however, some could not be evacuated.

We will try to enter into negotiations, but so far everything is difficult. But, as the experience of the occupation of previous periods showed, we managed to reach agreements … We hope that in this situation the situation will be the same Denis Malyuska Minister of Justice of Ukraine

shelling

On July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to shell Melitopol. This was announced by the city administration.

Yesterday air defense [система противовоздушной обороны] prevented an attempted missile attack on urban infrastructure. All attacks are deflected Administration of Melitopol

It is also noted that there is no damage in the city, it continues to operate normally.

In addition, the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, announced an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fire at the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson. According to him, the bridge was indeed shelled, but it remained intact.

Earlier, it also became known that on July 26, a series of explosions thundered in Kherson and the air defense system went off. The shelling was the third in a row for the day.

Also, the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the city of Alchevsk from the American HIMARS MLRS. According to the agency, the Ukrainian military fired five rockets at the village.

In July, it was also reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) using Grad multiple rocket launchers, firing six shells.

The DPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire reported that fire was opened on July 24 at 10:56 a.m. from positions in Avdiivka. Also, three shells from 122 mm artillery were fired at the city.