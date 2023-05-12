the ukrainian presidentVolodomir Zelenskywill arrive in Rome this Saturday to meet with his Italian counterpart, Sergio Matarella, reported the Quirinale, on a trip in which he is also expected to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Zelenski will meet with Matarella at the Quirinale Palace, the headquarters of the State headquarters, and statements to the media are not planned, sources from the Italian Presidency confirmed to EFE.

In addition, Vatican sources advanced this Thursday the possible meeting between the pope and the Ukrainian president also on Saturday morning, while at the moment a possible meeting between the Ukrainian president and Meloni has not been officially confirmed.

According to the Italian media, Zelenski is responding with this visit to the invitation to Italy from the Prime Minister, whom he will thank for the help provided by sending humanitarian and military material. Meloni traveled to kyiv in February of this year.

Regarding the meeting with the Pope, it will be their first meeting since the war began, although both already know each other because Francis received Zelenski in audience on February 8, 2020.

The day after the invasion, Francis went in person to the embassy in Moscow to the Holy See and two days later called the Ukrainian president by phone.

The meeting comes after Francis himself revealed that a Vatican mission is underway to end the war in Ukraine, details of which are still unknown.

The Pope received on April 27 the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, who insisted on the invitation to visit Ukraine and also asked him for help so that the Ukrainian children taken by force to Russia can be returned.

