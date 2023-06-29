Volodimir Zelenski, President of Ukraine, announced on Wednesday the arrest of an individual after the Russian “terrorist attack” in Kramatorsk, which caused at least 11 deaths and “more than 60 injuries.” At the scene of the events was the former peace commissioner, Sergio Jaramillo, and the writer, Héctor Abad Faciolince.

“Today the security services (SBU) and special police forces detained the person who coordinated this terrorist attack,” Zelensky declared in his daily evening address.

“Whoever helps Russian terrorists destroy lives deserves the maximum penalty” warned the Ukrainian leader, who believes that “there may still be people under the rubble.”

The perpetrators of those attacks “they are inhumane people”, added. Likewise, he said that such actions are “high treason” for which he can be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Héctor Abad Faciolince and Sergio Jaramillo minutes before the attack.

Tuesday’s Russian shelling of Kramatorsk, destroyed a restaurant, apartments, shops, vehicles and other buildings were damaged, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office.



“Russian missiles cost the lives of 11 of our fellow citizens, including three children,” Zelensky indicated. “More than 60 people were injured,” he added.

The Russian Ministry of Defense affirmed for its part that it attacked a “temporary deployment point” of the 56th infantry brigade mechanized of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Located to the west of the devastated city of Bakhmut, the scene of the most extensive and bloody battle of this war, Kramatorsk has been hit by numerous Russian bombardments.

The deadliest occurred at the city’s railway station in April 2022, leaving 61 dead and more than 160 injureda few weeks after the start of the Russian invasion, when many civilians sought to leave the town.

Kramatorsk, a major railway junction, is the de facto regional capital since the cities of Donetsk and Lugansk were captured in 2014 by Moscow-backed pro-Russian separatists.

AFP

First of all, regarding yesterday’s 🇷🇺 attack on Kramatorsk. Today, work continued all day at the site of the attack. Unfortunately, the death toll has increased. 🇷🇺 missiles claimed the lives of 11 of our people, including three children. My condolences to the families. More… pic.twitter.com/U1iNlfDqLd — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) June 28, 2023

