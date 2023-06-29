The movie “Bird Box: blindly”, which premiered in 2018, returns five years later with a spinoff, called “Bird Box Barcelona“, which the actor Mario Casas will star. On this occasion, the plot takes place in the Spanish city and, as in the first, the protagonists will try to get rid of a mysterious force that stalks the world’s population. The intention with this new feature film is to expand the mysterious universe of the previous one to further develop the story.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: “The past does not sleep” enchants Peruvians for its complex plot

The trailer introduces the story of Sebástian (Mario Casas), an executive who tries to escape the city of Barcelona and, on the way, meets other survivors whom he will join in order to save themselves together. However, they will come across more than one obstacle, since this time there is a more sinister danger.

Watch the official trailer for “Bird Box Barcelona”

When does “Bird Box Barcelona” open?

The streaming platform Netflix has announced that the spin-off, “Bird Box Barcelona”, will be released on July 14, 2023. This film takes place in the same universe as its predecessor, which starred Sandra Bullock.

What other actors will participate in “Bird Box Barcelona”?

In addition to the protagonist of “3 meters above the sky”, Mario Casas, another well-known actress joins this spin-off: Georgina Campbell. She has participated in the popular series “Black mirror”. Likewise, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Alejandra Howard, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia will also be part of the cast.

YOU CAN SEE: “Virgilio” surpassed “Asu mare 4” on Netflix: this is the documentary of the Central chef

Advance of “Bird Box Barcelona”

Netflix also released a trailer for the movie about 3 weeks ago. In case you missed it, here we share it with you so you don’t miss any detail of this spin-off.

#quotBird #Box #Barcelonaquot #Netflix #presents #Mario #Casas #quot3 #meters #skyquot #protagonist