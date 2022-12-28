By far one of the most anticipated video games of the 2023 is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, game that is supposed to be a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild just on a much larger scale. And although the saga of Nintendo It has always been characterized by being individual experiences, it seems that the next installment would be distinguished from the others.

A new advertisement for the open world video game has recently been published, which confirms that the title will have some kind of online functionality, which is not really specified. In it come the images that are already known from the trailers revealed until today, to which is added the well-known logo of the Nintendo Switch Online.

The franchise of Zelda has rarely had any kind of online multiplayer, in fact, the only game that has it is Triforce Heroes, so some users already began to think about something similar to what the titles of Dark Souls. However, it may only be the storage of the save files in the cloud.

For now, and despite the fact that the game’s release date is getting dangerously close, not many advances have been made about it, that could have consequences such as one more delay towards the end of the year. Though, Nintendo They usually have their direct acquaintance in the month of February, so perhaps they are waiting for that month to drop a bomb full of information.

The game is scheduled to launch on May 12 on Nintendo Switch.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: There is a lot to think about with this Switch Online sign, although it could be the most ridiculous feature, yes, we will be attentive to any news released in the future. I can’t wait to have that cartridge and start playing.