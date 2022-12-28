This 2022 was not the year for many Xbox fans as it had several delays in its titles. However, not everything is negative, this implies that 2023 will come loaded with many surprises. That’s right, in this 2023 the Microsoft video game division will pamper its users with games epic.

Deliveries will consist of the following:

exclusive video games

The delayed games of 2022

Deliveries planned for 2023

The most anticipated titles are:

Starfield

Forza Motorsport

STALKER 2: Heart Of Chernobyl

The Outer Worlds 2

redfall

Xbox titles for 2023

Starfield

The title was announced in 2018, but we hope that 2023 will finally be its year. Is a Futuristic action RPG set in space.

Players will be members of Constellation, a team whose mission is to explore the universe after a civil war.

Due to the years of delay and the hype of its history, Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, it will be an Xbox exclusive.

Forza Motorsport

Although the video game looks like just another racing game, the truth is that it isxexposes the full potential of consoles and that’s pretty impressive. On this occasion it seems that it will precisely have that purpose in a more timely manner. The video game will be a reboot of the series and will feature ForzaTech, a new engine that will demonstrate the potential of the Xbox X.

STALKER 2: Heart Of Chernobyl

Is a first person shooter, through this title you will explore Chernobyl, the abandoned zone full of radiation. In addition, the game’s narrative promises to be deep, seeking to make an emotional impact on the player’s notion of hope and resilience.

The Outer Worlds 2

This 2023 we will receive a sequel to Xbox whose first title came out in 2019. This time the continuation of the Action RPG in a galactic open world in which they seek to transform planets in order to obtain something profitable from them.

It will have a new star system and new team. But it will maintain the brand new humor of the first installment.

redfall

It will be a video game that promises a lot action structured by a deep horror narrative. This time we will see paranormal entities that will keep us very attentive to each movement.

so you see, Xbox comes with all this 2023.

How much does an Xbox Series X cost?

It depends on what season you buy it and in the department store, but the regular price is $14,699 MXN.

On her side, the Xbox Series S is around $7,590 MXN.

You can a round for discord and don't miss the news on Google news.