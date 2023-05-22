The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it’s a great game and doesn’t have huge performance issues on average. Best of all, there are no major bugs. In a time when it seems like most AAAs fail to be perfect at D1 (The Last of Us Part 1, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Redfall), how is it possible that Tears of the Kingdom has pulled it off? The team simply took their time and worked on theoptimization.

The information comes from Eiji Aonuma, producer of the series, who announced that, when it was revealed in March 2022 that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had been delayed, in reality the game was practically already complete. The last year has been spent optimizing the game to make sure the physics simulation system works properly.

We remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows you to exploit a series of objects to create means of movement, but also just fixed structures, with great freedom. The possibilities are many and the interactions between objects and the game world vary according to various factors. Considering that Nintendo Switch is not a very powerful platform, certainly the team had to work hard to create a game in good condition.

Considering the success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the very limited level of criticism directed at the game (the fact that it is not criticized, in practice, makes more noise), we can say that it was the right choice.