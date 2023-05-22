The traffic light government wants to make it easier for citizens to take action against hate speech outside of criminal law. The Society for Freedom Rights has now presented a first draft law.

uo take action against hate speech on the Internet, politicians have primarily relied on criminal law in recent years. Criminal offenses have been expanded, the range of penalties extended. Added to this was the Network Enforcement Act, which forces platforms like Facebook to delete illegal content. If an individual wants to take action against digital hatred, the path is still tedious and often lengthy. This is true despite all the advances that have also been made in practice.

The traffic light government now wants to make it easier for those affected by digital violence to assert their rights outside of state criminal prosecution. It’s an approach that’s widely accepted. However, which instruments are the right ones is controversial.