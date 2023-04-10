Like every Monday, the ranking of the most anticipated games drawn up by Famitsu based on the votes of its audience, which shows one more vote The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in first place, above Final Fantasy 16.

Once again, we recall that the sample examined is very limited in terms of extension, but rather indicative of the typical tastes of the “hardcore” Japanese public, considering the importance of the publication in this territory:

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 1,039 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 925 votes [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 636 votes [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 509 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 482 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 244 votes [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 191 votes [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake – 175 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 170 votes [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 164 votes [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – 159 votes [NSW] Ys X – 138 votes [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – 133 votes [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 127 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 125 votes [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 122 votes [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru! – 117 votes [PS5] Ys X – 111 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 95 votes [PS5] Tekken 8 – 93 votes [NSW] Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 92 votes [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 90 votes [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 88 votes [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 85 votes [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 72 votes [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – 71 votes [NSW] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect – 69 votes [NSW] Buccanyar – 67 votes [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 66 votes [PS4] Ys X – 64 votes

The fact that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out before Final Fantasy 16 probably represents a certain advantage, but there is no doubt that the Nintendo game has long since surpassed the Square Enix one in this special ranking. These are two heavyweights, but it could demonstrate how the Nintendo Switch title perhaps has an edge over the other.

In third position Pikmin 4 is confirmed, while Capcom emerges in fourth with Street Fighter 6, while we find another Final Fantasy, or Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, in fifth position. It is also curious to note a practically unknown title that seems almost lost in thin air like Pragmata, still from Capcom, emerging in sixth position.