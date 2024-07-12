The Royal Mail has announced an extraordinary series of 14 Commemorative Stamps to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragonsthe world’s most popular role-playing game. The initiative is the result of a collaboration with Hasbro and its division Wizards of the Coast. Dungeons & Dragons, was first published in 1974 by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, and over the years has had a profound impact on popular culture, influencing films, television, and video games.

Dungeons & Dragons, a pioneer of modern role-playing games, boasts over 64 million fans worldwidewith a strong presence in the United Kingdom as well. British artist Wayne Reynolds, who has been working with the franchise for over twenty years, has been entrusted with the task of illustrating the stamps for the series, with 11 images created specifically for this occasion.

The core set of eight gorgeous stamps features a selection of iconic monsters from the game: Red Dragon, Owlbear, Vecna, Gelatinous Cube, Mind Flayer, Mimic, Warpbeast, and Beholder.

When you shine a UV light on the core set stamps, four of them reveal the D&D ampersand (&) logo. The other four reveal a graphic relevant to the monster depicted on the stamp: Red Dragon (dragon head), Vecna ​​(skull), Mimic, and Beholder. Each of these four glow-in-the-dark graphics was created for the 50th anniversary.

Six additional stamps, presented in a sheetlet, depict dynamic images of a party of adventuring heroes that can be used in the game, including: Tiefling Rogue, Human Bard, Halfling Cleric, Elf Warrior, Dwarf Paladin, and Dragonborn Wizard.

David Gold, Director of Foreign Affairs and Policy, said: “For fifty years, Dungeons & Dragons has allowed millions of fans around the world to enjoy using their imaginations to immerse themselves in a magical world. We are delighted that this creative and exciting role-playing game is being celebrated with the unique illustrations of British artist Wayne Reynolds“.

Dan Rawson, Global Play Lead, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS at Wizards of the Coasthe has declared: “Building on Hasbro’s work with Royal Mail, we are delighted to be releasing this beautiful stamp collection, officially approved by HM King Charles III, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the World’s Most Famous Roleplaying Game. Featuring stunning illustrations by long-time DUNGEONS & DRAGONS artist Wayne Reynolds, depicting our adventuring heroes and fearsome creatures, we are sure these items will be appreciated by D&D fans and stamp collectors alike.“.

The stamps, as well as a series of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today at www.royalmail.com/dnd and by phone on +44 03457 641 641The presentation pack, which includes all 14 stamps, is priced at £24.40. The stamps will be on sale starting July 25.