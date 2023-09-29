How did you draw the map?

A team of researchers from the United States, New Zealand, Denmark, Australia and other countries worked to map the continent of Zealandia using rock samples from under the sea and using geophysical mapping methods.

For geologists, a continent is a large area of ​​similar granite or igneous stones, forming what is known as the continental bed, with another element being metamorphic rocks that form in tectonically active areas, and sediments that are deposited by erosion of the Earth’s surface.

These conditions apply to Zealandia, but due to the difficulty of reaching it, not much is known about its geological nature. However, scientists were able to obtain samples of its rocks, which contributed to drawing an accurate map of the continent.

The new map, published in the scientific journal “Tectonics,” revealed that the continent “expanded and tore apart” as a result of tectonic forces.

Until 2017, the world was divided into 7 continents, but a discovery made in that year changed what was considered a given, as it appeared that there was an eighth continent, Zealandia.

Scientists have settled on the existence of 7 continents in the world since 1820. However, for many decades scientists expected the existence of an eighth continent, but they did not have evidence of that.

The year 2019 witnessed the drawing of the first geological map of the continent of Zealandia by a group of scientists of different nationalities, but it was not completely accurate.

But in September 2023, a group of international researchers released what they say is the most accurate map of the continent, which is located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near Australia.

Information about the “submerged continent”