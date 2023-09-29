The former Spanish cyclist Juan Miguel Mercado, winner of two stages of the Tour in 2004 and 2006, has been acquitted after the Granada Prosecutor’s Office, which asked him for five and a half years in prison for participation in a gang dedicated to armed robberies, has withdrawn the charges against him and against another of the three people who this Thursday were to sit next to him in the dock.

As for the other two defendants, one of them has accepted six months in prison for the crime of receiving and the other a year and a half for robbery with force and receiving, in addition to having to return some 2,600 euros stolen in a supermarket. , sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) have informed EFE.

For Mercado and the fourth accused person, a woman, The Prosecutor’s Office has withdrawn the charges at the oral hearing which was scheduled to be held this Thursday in the first section of the Granada Court, for which they have been acquitted.

Winner of stages in both the Tour de France and the Vuelta Ciclista a España, Mercado was among those investigated for allegedly being part of a criminal gang which was dismantled by the Civil Guard after having committed at least sixteen robberies with force between December 2019 and February 2020.

That operation, called “Zeletasuna”, resulted in the arrest of three people between 23 and 33 years old and the investigation of a fourth, all with criminal records.

In this last case, it was the former professional cyclist Juanmi Mercado, who was winner of two stages in the Tour de France, in 2004 and 2006, and one in the Vuelta a España in 2001. The Granada athlete, who left the sport professional in 2007, he raced for ten years in the teams Vitalicio Seguros, iBanesto.com, Quick Step, Agritubel, finishing fifth overall in the 2001 Vuelta a España.

The criminal gang for which the former cyclist was initially investigated is accused of committing sixteen robberies with force in different locations in the metropolitan area of ​​Granada with a loot of more than 120,000 euros.

Stage 19 of LeTour is in the Jura today, a region of lakes and rivers and hills; Juan Miguel Mercado won into nearby Lons-le-Seunier in 2004… pic.twitter.com/FZdpWSbYgL — Graham Watson (@grahamwatson10) July 21, 2023

Among these thefts, the two carried out in less than a month in a bicycle shop stand out, with losses valued at more than 68,000 euros. The detainees always acted by force, without hesitating to punch a hole in a wall of the establishment if they could not force the door or other type of access, according to sources in the investigation at the time.

With information from EFE

