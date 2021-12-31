“Zayed the Global Humanity”… an inspiring model of giving and helping

The name of the late, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was associated with generosity and generosity. He never hesitated to extend a helping hand to the needy all over the world, and thus his fingerprints became engraved in the history of human giving. In line with those guiding principles set by him, may God have mercy on him, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the “Zayed Giving Initiative” was launched to confirm that “Sheikh Zayed” is a humanitarian giving that must be perpetuated, and that the bridges of goodness that It is worth preserving. The “Zayed Giving Initiative” translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, which attaches great importance to consolidating the culture of giving and volunteer work. This initiative also enjoys the continuous and active support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, whose name is associated with flowing giving. In a short period of time, the “Zayed Giving Initiative” was able to extend its surgical, curative and preventive programs to include large parts of the world, making it the hope of thousands of needy patients everywhere, thus forming a unique model for humanitarian action at the local and international levels. Since its establishment in 2003, it has made valuable contributions in various fields of community services and volunteer work. Among the most recent of these contributions is the launch of “Emirates Doctors” a new phase of the “Zayed Global Humanitarian Initiatives”, to treat the hearts of children, women and the elderly in Moroccan villages, under the supervision of Emirati doctors and Moroccan volunteers in the Young Humanitarian Leaders Program, under the slogan “Do not paralyze them” using mobile clinics. and a mobile field hospital, in coordination with the Moroccan Ministry of Health and other partners. The initiative enabled the provision of mobile health services, and the consolidation of a culture of healthy volunteer work and humanitarian giving. During which, “Emirates Doctors” presented a model to be proud of in the fields of humanitarian giving in the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, as more than half a million children and elderly benefited from the programs they provided free of charge, as part of a voluntary program aimed at reaching one million people in various Moroccan villages and treating them free of charge, in harmony With the human spirit of Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and to complement the approach of benevolence and giving of our wise leadership, which views volunteering as an integral part of our responsibilities that contribute to the empowerment and development of societies. * On the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.