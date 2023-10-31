It has been a dream, a wish, a hope, and a call since 2018; Because we were in the centenary of Sheikh Zayed, may God bless him, bestow his mercy upon him, make his resting place his paradise, and reward him for his deeds with the best reward, and for his benevolence the best good deeds, and the best of supplications, and because we were celebrating in 2018 the Year of Zayed, that dream, wish, hope and call was to carry The airport of our beautiful capital is named for remembrance, not for remembrance. People like him will never be forgotten as long as the goodness in people remains, and honor and nobility and the values ​​of truth and beauty remain, and because the man’s blessings and honors upon us are many, and we are ashamed of their abundance, and we do not know how to respond to the least of them, and because he is a historical man that cannot be repeated. We are proud of him, just as countries other than us are proud of him and his achievements, that respect history and know men, and because he created for us a homeland that today is in the ranks of countries that are rising in all fields, pioneering creativity and innovation, and competing for leadership for the sake of progress, sophistication, and making people happy, and because we love the man, and we do not He leaves us like our shadow, and appears to us in every place where he saw his steps, and from there his dreams passed, and he made palm trees and trees out of the sand and gardens for birds, cattle and humans, and he left for us in every place a hospital, a school, and homes worthy of those he called “my children,” for all of that, and for all A beautiful thing in life, and in order for that joy to remain permanent in the hearts, and for the sake of the memory of generations to come and coming, and perhaps it was tender, I wished that Abu Dhabi International Airport would be named after Sheikh Zayed, the city that witnessed his birth, and witnessed the wonderful life and beauty of its planning. Its development and renaissance are at his hand, but the noble idea takes its extent and its maximum, and it is only befitting for a noble man who resembles his father, and whose qualities, morals, and vast dreams are created by our leader and head of state, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who made wishes wishes, and they became realities, and he enlarged dreams and made them reality. . The Emirates and Abu Dhabi during his auspicious era, visions and vision with wide scope, leadership and distinction that curbs the hater and silences the enemy, just as a brother and a friend rejoice. Yesterday he issued his good news to the people by officially naming the name “Zayed International Airport”, and it was a blessing and peace for the souls of the loyal people and the “children” of that man. Who today are the size of the Emirates.

“Zayed International Airport,” as many countries and many major cities in the world did. There is Paris and France’s “Charles de Gaulle” International Airport, named after their exceptional historical leader, and there is New York’s “John. F. Kennedy”, after one of the most prominent presidents of the United States of America, and there is the old Istanbul International Airport called “Istanbul-Ataturk”, after the founder of modern Turkey “Kemal Ataturk”, as well as Delhi Airport in India “Indira Gandhi”, after the greatest political leader. It passed through India, and Indonesia’s “Soekarno-Hatta” airport, named after its historical leader “Sukarno,” and Manila International Airport bears the name of the politician and senator in the Philippines, and the husband of the former Philippine president, “Corazon,” who overthrew Marcos and was assassinated during his return from the United States at Manila Airport. Which was named after him “Ninoy Aquino”, and Houston Texas Airport bears the name of US President “George Bush”, and Rome International Airport has the honor of bearing the name of its great genius and artist “Leonardo da Vinci”, and Casablanca Airport, which was called Nouaceur, and was named “Mohammed V” Airport, Algiers airport bears the name of its historical president, Houari Bou Mediene, and the airport in the Cuban capital, Havana, is named after José Martí, a republican national fighter, poet, thinker, journalist, and man of Cuban independence.