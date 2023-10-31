Chiavari – Municipality, telecommunications school and combat and weapons associations united for the rites of 2 and 4 November. The day after tomorrow, at 3.30 pm, the diocesan bishop, Monsignor Giampio Luigi Devasini, will celebrate mass at the urban cemetery; at 4.15 pm wreaths will be laid at the military camp and at the memorial stone of those killed.

Saturday, from 8am, the mayor, Federico Messuti, accompanied by the local police commander, Fabio Lanata, will lay a laurel wreath on the commemorative plaques, memorial stones and city monuments. At 10.30am mass in the cathedral; at 11.30 in Piazza Roma, flag raising and ceremony to remember the end of the First World War and celebrate National Unity and Armed Forces Day.