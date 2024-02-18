Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works announced the start of receiving applications for registration in the “Mir of Ramadan” program for the year 1445 AH – 2024 through the website.

(www.zayedchf.gov.ae).

The Ramadan Mir program for the current year includes distributing purchasing vouchers to 1,500 families with limited income in order to reduce the financial burdens on these families and bring joy to their hearts in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Foundation confirmed that submitting applications for registration in the Ramadan Mir Program is limited to families only, as the application is submitted in the name of the head of the family, except in the case of widowhood or divorce, in which case the application is submitted in the name of the mother, provided that the head of the family is of limited income. The Foundation explained that after the registration process is completed, the submitted applications are sorted according to priorities. If the application is accepted, a text message (SMS) is sent to the beneficiary with the method for receiving the Ramadan money attached. If the attached documents do not match the data recorded in the application, the application will be rejected. automatically.

The annual Ramadan Meer Program is part of a series of initiatives launched by the Foundation during the holy month to ease the burden on the targeted families, in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and to achieve the Foundation’s goals of providing charitable work and providing a decent life for families. Beneficiary in the holy month of Ramadan.