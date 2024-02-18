Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Alexey Goncharenko (listed as terrorists and extremists by Rosfinmonitoring) said on February 18 that he supports the return of nuclear weapons to the country.

“I support the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine. And I believe that this is our only option for survival,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Goncharenko noted that if NATO is not going to accept Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance, then Kyiv needs to make missiles.

As the Ukrainian deputy emphasized, Ukraine needs at least 20 missiles with nuclear warheads. Goncharenko also admitted that at the same time he emphasized that the Kiev regime may face possible sanctions.

Earlier, on August 5, Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Alexey Danilov said that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to produce its nuclear weapons and subsequently restore its nuclear arsenal.

Back on July 20, John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the US National Security Council, said that deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine could begin towards the end of this year.

On July 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out that the US plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons to the Kyiv regime are very dangerous. According to him, Moscow cannot ignore this fact.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries. He recalled that the United States is the only state in the world that has used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state, thereby creating a precedent.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.