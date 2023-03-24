Since its inception, the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has been keen to follow the best international standards and apply the most effective practices to develop the treatment system provided to people of determination in line with the technological development worldwide in the areas of care and rehabilitation, according to the type of disability through the organization’s “Smart Rehabilitation Laboratory”.

In this regard, and in an effort to provide modern devices that use artificial intelligence, the Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the specialized Swiss company Hokuma, a world leader in the field of developing, manufacturing and marketing robotic devices, to adopt the laboratory as its sole reference center in the Middle East region in the field of therapeutic rehabilitation services used. For modern devices in rehabilitation programs.

Amira Al-Menhali, a physiotherapist at the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the smart rehabilitation laboratory, which was launched in early 2018, is the first integrated robotic laboratory in the Middle East and relies on artificial intelligence in the field of rehabilitation at the Abu Dhabi Center for Care and Rehabilitation of the organization. .

Al-Menhali pointed out that the laboratory consists of 11 therapeutic devices, one of the pioneering devices, which are among the latest international technologies, and which can be controlled by computer and robotic support devices, and benefit people of determination from them.

She pointed out that the laboratory contributes to increasing the ability of therapists to provide treatment services with greater intensity and less effort, raising the index of beneficiaries of therapeutic services, and also increasing the index of treatment sessions coverage by “30%”, through eleven smart devices to operate the laboratory supported by virtual reality games and managed by 18 therapists. Trained and accredited by the authorities concerned with the robotic laboratory devices, which had an impact on increasing the target of sessions to “31” sessions per day in the robotic laboratory, in addition to individual sessions for various therapeutic services.

For his part, Tariq Al-Yamani, a senior physiotherapist at the institution, said in statements to WAM: “What distinguishes the laboratory is the provision of intensive treatment in a stimulating form for the patient individually and collectively, as well as encouraging movement and performance through interactive games and virtual reality games that attract patients, especially children.” Among them, by using artificial intelligence, which contributes to the speed of their response to treatment, which guarantees them a more effective and participating life for the beneficiaries of therapeutic services in the laboratory.”

Al-Yamani explained that the “Locomat” robotic device produced by the Swiss company Hokuma and used in the smart rehabilitation laboratory is considered one of the important devices in the laboratory. appropriate for each case.

He pointed out that the Locomat device is used for training in walking, as it gives the patient the opportunity to learn the correct way to walk, and it also provides some therapeutic exercises in a clever way that aims to strengthen the muscles of the lower extremities (legs), and it can be used with adults and children (so that the length of the thigh bone is not less than It is about 23 cm long and weighs about 10 kilograms), and it is considered one of the technologically advanced and safe devices for use with all disabilities.

The laboratory also includes group therapy for children connected with connecting four devices to a main screen that allows children to compete with each other through team games. Treatment suitable for each patient with storing data and indicators for each patient.

The mother of the child, Nasser Hatem, who benefited from the treatment in the laboratory, said, “We started the treatment in the middle of last December, and my son receives physical, occupational, and speech therapy two to three times a week. Receiving occupational and physical therapy in the institution to improve his condition during the coming months.

Nasser’s mother thanked the workers and therapists in the laboratory for helping develop her son’s condition, and appreciated the role of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination in providing treatment services with the best devices provided to people of determination.

For her part, Dina Abdel-Rahim’s mother, who is receiving treatment in the smart laboratory, said that her daughter’s movement has developed greatly after starting to receive physical and occupational therapy about three months ago. The treatment session in the laboratory did not have a great impact on the development of her condition.

It is worth noting that the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has provided the robotic locomat device at the headquarters of the Foundation’s Al Ain Center for Care and Rehabilitation in Falaj Hazaa area in Al Ain, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, to be the second device in Zayed Higher Organization, which offers 7 sessions per day. The number of sessions recorded in the “Wejhatna” program for the “locomat” device in Al Ain since January 30 until now is 128.

