The French company Leroy Merlin decided to sell all its stores in Russia

Leroy Merlin (Leroy Merlin), a DIY retailer belonging to the French group Adeo, has made a decision on its stores in Russia and will transfer them to local management. This is reported RBC.

The decision to transfer the business was announced by a representative of the company. According to him, it will not affect business, relationships with partners and customers, and will not affect the work of employees. The company will retain all jobs and continue to operate as usual.

At the moment, Leroy Merlin owns 111 stores in 65 cities in Russia. At the same time, the retailer belongs to the 10 largest trading companies in the country.

In March 2022, Leroy Merlin announced that they plan to continue working in the country, regardless of the situation in Ukraine. The company did not intend to penalize suppliers for underdeliveries and expressed its readiness to consider requests for changes in purchase prices.