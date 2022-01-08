There were hardly any teams from the Endesa League without Covid-19 positives to be notified and UCAM was one of them. Until this Saturday. In the PCR tests that the university team has undergone after several members of their team presented symptoms compatible with the coronavirus, two players have confirmed the presence of the virus in their body.

In this way, the meeting that UCAM had scheduled to play tomorrow in Zaragoza at 5:00 p.m. is postponed, moving preventively to next Tuesday, January 11 at 8:30 p.m., as long as no more positive cases are found in the new PCR to That the squad, technical ‘staff’ and the rest of the club’s workers who travel regularly with the team will be submitted on Monday.

It is the second consecutive UCAM game that has to be postponed due to Covid-19, the first of them due to its own cases.