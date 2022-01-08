The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “activating the dialogue between the Sudanese parties would resolve and overcome the current crisis, and prevent slipping into a cycle of chaos.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on “all parties to work on choosing a new, consensual transitional prime minister, and to form a government as soon as possible.”

The statement stressed that “the security and stability of Sudan is an integral part of the security and stability of Egypt and the region.”

The United Nations had announced the launch of a political process to resolve the current crisis in Sudan, by organizing and sponsoring a comprehensive dialogue between all parties and components in the country.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, called, in connection with the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, for an immediate and thorough investigation into the operations to confront the protesters, which led to the killing of 60 people, since the start of the peaceful protests rejecting the measures of the twenty-fifth of October.

A statement issued by Volker Peretz, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Sudan, said that he is engaged in consultations with Sudanese and international partners aimed at supporting Sudanese stakeholders for the agreement.

He explained that the aim of the step is to get out of the current political crisis and agree on a sustainable path to move towards democracy and peace.

According to the statement, the transitional period has faced major setbacks that have profoundly affected the country since the army’s measures that brought protests to the street, and the situation has become more tense in the country.

The UN statement expressed its deep concern about the current political impasse, which could push the country into “more instability and squander the important political, social and economic gains that have been achieved since the revolution.”

He pointed out that all the measures that have been taken so far have not succeeded in re-routing this transformation to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The statement called for the urgent need to end the violence and engage in a constructive process that includes all major civilian and military stakeholders, including armed movements, political parties, civil society, women’s groups and resistance committees.