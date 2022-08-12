The 2022 season sees numerous innovations on a technical, sporting and financial level, but not only. The paddock welcomed the arrival of Mike Krack, Aston Martin’s Team Principal who replaced his predecessor Otmar Szafnauer, who got married in Alpine. Krack thus finds himself at the helm of one of the currently most dynamic stables in the whole Circusgiven the in-depth work of strengthening the workforce and infrastructural modernization underway within the team, with which the British manufacturer aims to establish itself as a leading team in the medium-term future.

The results on the track and the competitiveness of a car are nothing more than the natural consequence of the internal organization and the working environment within a team, the real front from which competition on the track derives. Interviewed by FormulaPassion.itMike Krack explains the footprint he is trying to make on Aston Martin through his management approach: “From a certain point of view, I think it’s already there. I think we have a very collaborative technical department, which I try to manage without exaggerating, because you have to find the right compromise between lack of supervision and complete lack of trust. It is important that when hiring high-level people, as we have done recently and as we had before, you don’t tell them what to do every five minutes. It is important to have a dialogue with them and ask what can be done, what is needed and what can be useful, but it is not up to me to analyze the aerodynamic flow fields. That’s why we have experts who are much, much better than me ”.

“These are things I think I can be positive about”continues the Aston Martin Team Principal“try to give them the freedom to develop without too many constraints, which can be financial or ego-based, for example saying “I want this” or “I want it as others do”. This is completely wrong, because it kills people. You have to foster an environment where people feel safe and can be creative and I’m working on that. ” Mike Krack, however, does not believe he can establish such a working environment in one day, since it is above all a natural evolution from the already good starting point left by Szafnauer: “However this does not mean that I think my predecessor did a bad job. But there will not be a day when my influence will be definitively seen, but it is rather a continuous evolution“, concludes Krack.