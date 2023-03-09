First modification: Last modification:
Russia’s massive attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure on Thursday, March 9, caused the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control, to be without supply. The plant was forced to resort to diesel tanks in order to continue cooling its reactor. We talked about the situation and the possible dangers of this affectation with Jesús Manuel Pérez, a security and defense analyst.
#Zaporizhia #explosion #nuclear #reactor #Ukraine #affect #Europe #France
Leave a Reply