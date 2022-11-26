Former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has shown his support for the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, in a personal video that was screened this Saturday at the event that Podemos is celebrating in Madrid. In the midst of the “wild campaign” against Montero for the application of the “only yes is yes” law and after the attack by a Vox deputy in Congress, the former PSOE general secretary has recognized the “task and commitment » of the minister; her “bravery” in the face of the resurgence of the “darkest past” with a “machismo that explicitly carries violence.”

Zapatero has invited Montero to continue “forward” in the face of the voices calling for his resignation, even from the feminist movement, as happened yesterday at a march on 25-N in Madrid in which there were socialist ministers from the coalition government. A demonstration on the occasion of the international day of violence against women.

The former socialist leader has urged the head of Equality to continue promoting “the culture of freedom and rights” and has mentioned the poet Federico García Lorca, “who wrote that ‘there are things locked inside the walls that, if they could soon to the streets and shout, they would fill the world’ and those things are the laws and the rights».