Nicoló Zaniolo speaks again. He does it through an open letter, in which he tries to clarify his position after being excluded from the Giallorossi technical project by the will of Dan and Ryan Friedkin. “Many things have been said and written about me in recent weeks and many are not true” thus begins the message in number 22 published by Ansa. The player goes on trying to send a soothing message aimed at calming things down: “I arrived in Rome as a stranger and Rome and the Romanists welcomed me as one of their own. They gave me confidence, courage and affection in the terrible and dark moments of the injuries. In Tirana, with that goal, I felt that I had paid back everything I had received, helping to give unforgettable joy to all Roma supporters”.

Outstretched hand

—

Zaniolo retraced his history in the capital: “At the age of 23 I had experiences that many of my colleagues don’t experience in an entire career: falling, getting up, falling again, getting up again, winning. In recent months I have gone through a delicate period, in which it was difficult to understand what my professional future would be. However, I have always worked hard on the pitch and in training with the utmost professionalism.” Before concluding the letter and I would place him at Roma’s complete disposal, the class of ’99 returns to the threats received from some fans who last Sunday waited for him outside his home to insult him: “For the first time these days I was afraid, for me and my family, and I felt abandoned. It had never happened to me before and I was very scared. The future is in our hands: I hold mine out and place myself at the complete disposal of the Roma family.” The first step in mending relations has been taken. Will that be enough to sweeten Dan and Ryan Friedkin?